When you think of all the things that happen in the busy month of December, breakups are probably the last thing that come to mind. However, research shows the holidays are a prime time for ending relationships. Whether it's a romantic partnership that's come to an end or a friendship that no longer serves you well, breakups are unfortunately common this time of year.
A vast majority of younger adults confirm December is a make-or-break milestone for relationships. Nearly 3 in 5 say they or a couple they know have broken up in the month of December, including 40% who experienced it themselves. No matter the reason or circumstances, breaking up is difficult. While there are numerous ways to help mend a broken heart, seeking comfort foods is one of the most popular breakup solutions among Gen Z and Millennials.
When it comes to what cuisine can help mend a broken heart during the holiday season, the majority say comfort food such as soup, pasta and pizza are the way to go, compared to more indulgent choices such as chocolate, ice cream or baked goods. So ditch the sweets this season and grab a bowl of warm and comforting soup.
In fact, younger adults' taste in breakup soup skews toward the traditional. An overwhelming 88% identified soup as a breakup comfort with nearly 3 in 5 Gen Z and Millennials citing chicken noodle as the most comforting soup to eat after a breakup, followed by tomato soup and vegetable soup.
Whether you've experienced a breakup or you want to support a friend or family member, you can count on your favorite soup and broth brand to provide you with nourishing products that feel like a warm hug. So stock up on the classics including Hearty Vegetable Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Bisque to help get you through both the good times and the bad.
