“Riders Up” count down to The Kentucky Derby is on as we celebrate the Run for the Roses with a taste of Derby delights. During the most exciting two minutes in sports, race enthusiasts enjoy traditional Southern fare as well as their Mint Julep drinks.

We have shared the original Mint Julep recipe as well as a non- alcoholic one. When planning your menu for the Derby be sure to include classic Pimento cheese. It is a Southern home style recipe that is a tradition for Derby day. Derby pie was created in 1954 in Prospect Kentucky. Perfectly sweet, cooked with chocolate and nuts, blends these flavors that make up this delicious rich scrumptious pie.

So, get ready to put on your Fancy Fascinator hat, sip on your Mint Julep and enjoy these Derby day recipes.

Kentucky Derby Pie

1 9 inch pie crust

1 stick butter

1/2cup dark Karo syrup

1 cup white sugar

3 eggs

1 heaping cup pecan pieces

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup Bourbon ( optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cream together butter, sugar, eggs until light and fluffy. Add Karo syrup and vanilla extract blending well. Add pecans and chocolate chips, and Bourbon. Pour into unbaked pie crust and bake 400 degrees for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees for 35 more minutes until set. Serve with fresh whipped cream.

Churchill Downs Pimento Cheese

1 pound extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese grated fine

1 jar chopped pimentos drained ( 4 ounce size)

1 tablespoon very finely chopped onion

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Apple Cider Vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Grate cheese and combine all other ingredients until smooth. Chill for several hours before serving and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Serve with your favorite crackers or crostini.

Mint Julep

3 oz. bourbon

5-6 mint leaves

1 teaspoon sugar

Place mint leaves in the bottom of a pre-chilled, dry old-fashioned glass or silver cup.

Add sugar and crush slightly with a muddler.

Pack glass with finely cracked ice.

Pour a generous 3 ounces of Kentucky bourbon over the ice.

Stir briskly until the glass frosts.

Add more ice and stir again before serving.

Stick a few sprigs of mint into the ice so that the partaker will get the aroma. Serves 1

Non-Alcoholic Apple Mint Julep

1 cup fresh mint chopped

12 cups apple juice

½ cup fresh lime juice

For garnish: Mint, sliced Key limes

Boil Mint and apple juice, cool and refrigerate 3-4 hours. Pour juice through strainer and discard mint. Stir in lime juice. Serve over crushed ice. Garnish with mint and limes. Serves 16.

Queens Tip: Fresh Vegetables are a colorful option to serve with Pimento Cheese.