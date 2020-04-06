The 2020 competition is open to all Miami-Dade students, Pre-K-12
Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs has created the All Kids Included Online Art Gallery featuring all student artwork submissions from the 2020 All Kids Included District Wide Student Art \Competition. Artwork has been professionally photographed and posted on the online gallery for the public to enjoy.
The artwork will be on display throughout the 2020-21 season.
The All Kids Included District Wide Student Art Competition is open to all Miami-Dade students in grades Pre-K-12. Each year, students are invited to submit original artwork depicting the competition theme and are asked to draw on the competition's selected book for inspiration.
This year’s theme Celebrating Courage, Difference and Friendship was inspired by the book "The Boy Who Grew Flowers," written by Jen Wojtowicz and
illustrated by Steve Adams.
This beautifully illustrated book featuring ethereal paintings on textured boards is a story that celebrates the power of kindness. Student artists were asked to read the book for inspiration and depict the themes of courage, difference and friendship.
As a result of facility closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the AKI student art exhibition scheduled at the Miami-Dade Public
Library System’s Main Library and the award ceremony at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center have been canceled. Information regarding the return of the artwork and awards ceremony will be provided as it becomes available.
All Kids Included (AKI) promotes inclusive arts and cultural programs in school settings and throughout the community enabling kids of all abilities and their families to participate fully in the arts. All Kids Included continually raises the bar with excellence in programming that demonstrates and promotes the benefit and importance of inclusionary arts and cultural programs for children and youth. All Kids Included is an initiative of the Miami-Dade County
Department of Cultural Affairs, made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and funded in part through a grant provided by The Children’s Trust.
The Children's Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County by making strategic investments in their future. For more information about AKI and its programs, visit AllKidsIncludedMiami.org.
The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences.
