We all are looking to bring delicious new chicken flavors to our dinner table. This chicken dish is one you’ll love to make for Spring. The ingredients make this chicken tender, juicy, and so delicious. Combine it on your table with fresh spring vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, asparagus and maybe even a fresh green salad. At the end of a good meal I always appreciate the sharing expression of a delicious dessert. With our local strawberries coming to an end I had to do poundcake with sugared strawberries on top. It’s a great ending to a Springtime dinner.
Orange Herbed Lemon Chicken
1 whole chicken, cut up rinsed and dried
1/4 cup light olive oil
1/4 cup lime juice or lemon juice
1/4 cup orange juice
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons chopped fine fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fine fresh rosemary or 2 tablespoons thyme chopped or both (I used both) Love fresh herbs!!
1/2 lemon, sliced peeling on
In a bowl whisk together olive oil, lemon or lime juice, orange juice, sea salt, pepper, minced garlic, chopped parsley, chopped fresh rosemary or thyme or both and 1/2 lemon sliced. Set aside.
Place fresh chicken in large ziplock bag or lay in shallow pan. Pour mixture you have whisked together over chicken. Refrigerate to marinate at least five hours or overnight you may even marinate up to 24 hours. Turn chicken over once. Remove chicken from Ziploc bag and place skin side up in oven proof baking dish and lay lemon slices on top of chicken.
Bake 375° for 60 to 75 minutes uncovered.
Wonderful! Great to serve company.
Whipping Cream Pound Cake with Fresh Sugared Strawberries and Whipped Cream
2 sticks butter
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
3 cups all purpose white flour sifted three times
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 pint heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cream butter and gradually add sugar, creaming well at least 2 to 3 minutes on medium speed.
Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and baking soda alternately with whipping cream, beating again very well 2 to 3 minutes. Batter will be thick. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan or greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake 325° for 1 hour 25 minutes.
This poundcake is worth the weight of baking time. The cake is crusty on the outside and has a soft tender texture on the inside. You’ll be tempted to take the cake out at about an hour because the outside is already golden brown. Do not. Test carefully without moving the cake too much with a thin long wooden skewer. The cake is done when no crumbs or dried crumbs are on the skewer. Let cake cool at least 15 minutes before removing from pan.
I like to dust top of cooled cake with powdered sugar when I place it on a cake stand before serving time. It makes a nice presentation!
Fresh Sugared Strawberries
1 quart fresh strawberries
1/4 cup white sugar
Wash and dry strawberries. Cut off stems and slice into bite-size pieces. Place sliced strawberries in a bowl. Sprinkle sugar on top and stir lightly. Cover and chill until serving time. Stir before serving. Don’t forget the whip cream to top off your delicious Spring desert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.