To help make the back-to-school transition a little bit easier and more delicious, McCormick, a global leader in flavor, is sharing its recipe for Taco Casserole, which can be prepared in just 30 minutes with seven simple ingredients.
• 1 1/2 pounds ground beef or ground turkey
• 1 package McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix
• 1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
• 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn or Mexican-style corn, drained
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in seasoning mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, such as sour cream, cilantro and avocado, if desired.
