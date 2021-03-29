Carrot cake has been an Easter staple for years, so why not serve some fun takes on this popular dessert for your celebration?
As darling as they are tasty, Carrot Cake Cookies bring all the flavors of
carrot cake in a fun, handheld way that allows the whole family to get involved in the kitchen. Big and little kids alike can help frost and decorate!
Make room at the dessert table for Carrot Cake Roll with Lemon Cream Cheese Filling – a fluffy spiced cake loaded with carrots and the warm spiceflavor. Rolled up with a light and airy lemon and cream cheese filling, it’s a sweet way to celebrate the season.
• Feature carrots front-and-center in desserts. Beyond their beautiful orange color, they add moisture to baked goods.
• Too much flour makes for dense, gummy baked goods. Always measure your flour correctly by using a scale or fluffing the flour and sprinkling it into your measuring cup before leveling off.
• Don’t over-mix your batter. It will activate the gluten in the flour and cause your baked goods to go from tender and airy to tough and overly chewy. Mix
your dry and wet ingredients until just combined.
• Use room temperature butter and cream cheese – left out of the refrigerator for about 30 to 60 minutes. They should show a slight indent when pressed, yet still hold shape. Remember that consistency is important when creaming butter with sugar and it should be visibly fluffy and not cling to the side of your mixing bowl.
• Stock your spice rack with pure vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg so it is ready for all your baking needs.
• Even if your little ones are too young to make a recipe, they can still help measure, mix and combine ingredients, and of course decorate cakes, cupcakes and cookies.
For these Easter carrot cake-inspired recipes, crafting ideas for kids and
kids-at-heart, visit mccormick.com/easter. With delicious takes on the classic carrot cake, your family can hit the sweet spot between nostalgia and whimsical fun this Easter.
