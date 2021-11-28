Going to the stores and driving around it seems people are so excited to already decorate for the Christmas holiday for the upcoming season.
No matter how you celebrate, food and decorations influence the mood and attitude of your family and guests. So we have started our preparations early this year. Make sure you enjoy this beautiful holiday as you make it wonderful for everyone else. Home baked cookies and treats are a wonderful way to send a happy holiday hello to neighbors and friends.
Red velvet cake is a tradition in our home along with some delicious Spiced Cider Tea when someone drops by or to celebrate this special occasion.
Tip: If you are looking for an inexpensive Christmas centerpiece use your Christmas ornaments or some you have purchased at a local store. Cascade them down the center of your table.
They will be an eye catcher for sure!
Red Velvet Cake
2 1/2 cups cake flour
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup butter
2 cups white sugar
Two eggs
One egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup red food coloring
3 tablespoons tepid water
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Frosting
One box of powdered sugar
One 8 ounce cream cheese
1/2 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup evaporated mil
Preheat oven 350° and lightly grease 2 (9) inch round cake pans. Dust with flour. Mix together flour, cocoa and baking powder and set aside. In another bowl, beat together butter and sugar. Add eggs and egg yolk one at a time. Beat in vanilla extract. Add red food coloring and water. Add flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Dissolve baking soda into the vinegar and blend into the cake batter. Pour batter evenly into cake pans and bake 25 to 30 minutes until center comes test done. Cool. Mix together frosting ingredients and ice cake. Worth the trouble!
Spiced Cider Tea
4 cups fresh apple cider
3 cups pineapple juice
2 (12) ounce frozen cranberry concentrate
2 (6) ounce frozen orange juice concentrate
5 cups tea
8 cups club soda
Mix all ingredients and serve in a punch bowl, pitcher, or samovar. Float orange slices and fresh mint on top for garnish. This beverage can be served warm or chilled. You can make an advance and it last for days. It’s delicious and very festive for the season.
