Danny E. Reynolds, Associate Head of School of External Relations, is celebrating 30 years at Palmer Trinity School (PTS).
During his tenure, the school has seen a tremendous expansion from 300 students to 780 students. A strong advocate of global education,
Reynolds also started PTS’s study abroad program.
Reynolds began at the school in 1992 in Admissions. As Associate Head of School of External Relations, he oversees Admission, College Counseling, Financial Aid, Study Away and Parents. His work encompasses counseling students through the college process to coordinating financial aid as well as the admission process.
Said Reynolds, “During this time what has been most gratifying is the opportunity to foster positive relationships and impact the lives of students and families in our community.”
Before coming to PTS, Reynolds worked in Admissions at both Florida International University and Georgetown University. While at Georgetown, he was head of admissions for abroad candidates—igniting a deep interest in global education.
After an inspiring trip to Australia, Reynolds introduced the idea to the then Head of School and worked closely with similar schools in Sydney to set up the program. The student exchange semester abroad program has now expanded to include Spain, France, Chile and India. As the focus on global education has grown, and as part of the Global Round Square network of schools, Reynolds has taken students to conferences in India, South Africa,
Germany, Argentina, Canada and the UK to meet with other students from over 250 schools in 40 countries.
“Danny is truly the lifeblood of our School,” stated Patrick Roberts, Head of School. “His experience and robust leadership have kept our mission at the forefront and as a result we are proud of the esteem our institution enjoys.”
Reynolds recently attended the Round Square Conference at Asbury College in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on climate change in the arctic and indigenous people of North America, as a Round Square representative. He was accompanied by five student delegates from Palmer Trinity School. There were delegates from 20 countries in attendance.
