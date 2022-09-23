The FPL House of Savings shows customers easy tips that can add up to more than $30 of savings on their monthly energy bill.
With high temperatures stretching long past the official end of summer in Florida, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) debuts a new, free resource to help families be energy efficient.
The FPL House of Savings is an innovative, interactive tool that uses augmented reality to help customers learn how to save on their monthly energy bill.
Customers can enter the House of Savings at www.FPL.com/Take
Control.
In the House of Savings, participants move through a virtual home and answer energy-related questions by interacting with different appliances in three rooms: the kitchen, office and laundry room.
Throughout the experience, participants will learn which appliances have the
biggest impact on their bill and see how small, simple changes can really add up to savings.
Participants will need a mobile phone or tablet with a camera to participate.
Through this free resource, customers will learn how to apply better energy-saving habits throughout their own home. If they answer all the questions correctly, customers will learn how to save more than $30 on their monthly energy bill.
The House of Savings also features the free FPL Energy Manager, an all-in-one tool that allows customers to view the what, where and why of their home’s energy use. Customers can access the FPL Energy Manager by logging into their account.
The House of Savings will be open year-round to help customers learn how to save energy and money at any time of year. As temperatures drop in the coming months, the home will feature new, refreshed tips specifically for the winter season.
To learn more about the Energy Manager and experience FPL’s House of Savings, please visit www.FPL.com/TakeControl
