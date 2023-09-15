Week of September 17th
This week, the arrow of time forms a bridge across the seasons. We pause in the middle, as people do, to observe a perfectly balanced moment -- a moment when there is the same amount of daylight as there is darkness. And though the sun's crossing into Libra represents the encroaching rule of night, we embrace the change -- look forward to it even -- knowing that it calls up a light inside us to shore up the difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Novelist Kurt Vonnegut suggested, "We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be." This week, you'll be terrific in a role you once only aspired to. Even so, you'll be thinking about what to pretend next, feeling fully empowered to grow into any direction you choose.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
"Lots of people want to be the noun without doing the verb," says creativity guru Austin Kleon. You're the opposite this week, working diligently without a name. Are you an artist, or a teacher? A warrior, or a peacenik who just happens to be a key player in the battle? Whatever you call it, your role makes the scene play differently.
GEMINI (May 21- June 21)
You're invested in someone's battle because there's an echo of this conflict in your own life. Keep heading toward agreement. What sort of justice would you be happy to get? Note that those who thrill to the adrenaline of conflict will not be in any rush to resolution. Steer clear of the ones who fight for the sake of fighting.
CANCER (June 22- July 22).
The occasional odd feeling this week will have you wondering if your experience is normal. Were you to survey a small number of people, you'd be surprised that the "normal" range is a much broader range than you would have thought. And a larger sample size would reveal there is no "normal" at all.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22).
To be comfortable within yourself is to provide yourself with the best kind of company. As far as your relationships with others go, there's no reason to weather tensions. If it feels strained, back off. Take a walk, shake off the weirdness, then return to see if you can find a different way to get along.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You could teach people how to do a thing, but you're better off showing them what needs doing and seeing what they come up with. People will surprise you with their inventiveness, then collaboration ensues. Something that helps you could be adapted to help many others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23- Oct. 23)
If you had to avoid those who would rather win the argument than think straight, you'd be avoiding most. When people are fighting for their side, thinking isn't what they do best. You'll have harmony because you avoid arguing altogether and focus solely on the shared goal. You'll join forces with friend and foe alike to achieve a collective aim.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24- Nov. 21)
Your aim of leaving the world a better place than it was before you got here will take over your week with projects and events that wouldn't happen if not for your proactive efforts. Friends will help out in any way you want, so long as you ask them to and show them how.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You are healing yourself, though unconsciously. You don't have to work at it, but you do have to stay out of the way of the process unfolding. That means no worry, longing or rumination. Distract yourself with happy things, and let the natural wisdom of your body and mind weave magic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This week, you'll fall in love with the mystery of an unresolved question. It bothers some not to know, but you savor the anticipation. It's as though you saw an exciting trailer and are suspended in the excitement of wanting to see a movie that's yet to be released.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It will feel strange to accept assistance for something you thought was just about you. But what you think is a "you" problem is actually an issue affecting all. Your biggest challenge isn't solving the problem; it's learning how to ask for help and from whom. This is how you'll do much good in the world this week.
PISCES (Feb. 19- March 20)
Style matters this week. The spin you put on something will make a difference in how it's received. Even so, you won't need to get too convoluted with your approach. You already have substance, so all you will need is one or two embellishments to make it sing.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Everyone loves what you bring to the party this year, which will never be hard for you to figure out. Your main advantage is that you actually see it as a party in the first place. While others are seeing "workplace" or "obligation," you're seeing an opportunity for fun. Your social instinct and creativity will be rewarded many times over. More highlights: Signing dozens of papers before launching into a fantastic new chapter. Clearing the energy to invigorate a relationship. Hugs and kisses galore.
