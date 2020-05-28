It's no secret coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted many aspects of our daily lives, including travel. Between international restrictions and statewide stay-at-home mandates, wanderlust is undoubtedly on the rise. An Expedia poll of 1,500 U.S. residents, conducted between May 4 and 8, 2020, shows people are feeling more vacation deprived than they did before the outbreak. The poll also revealed roughly 70% of Americans intend to travel at some point in the next 12 months.
To give travelers additional peace of mind, here are Expedia's top tips for planning and booking any travel:
* As a first step, check the latest global health and travel advisories for your intended destination. As the situation continues to change for each state and country, ensure your vacation spot is accepting non-residents or international travelers. It's also beneficial to know if there are any quarantine periods still required as that might influence where you go and the length of your stay.
* Consider booking refundable hotels rather than non-refundable ones. In the same poll, over 70% of Americans expressed concern about COVID-19 impacting their future travel plans and another 60% indicated that their travel plans have already been changed or canceled due to the pandemic. Expedia updated their website so you can filter by hotels that offer free cancellation. If at any point their plans change, they're able to receive a full refund. Note: Some of these hotels require you to cancel at least 24-48 hours before check-in.
* Expedia recently added in a filter where travelers can sort their
results to airlines that are waiving any change fees for future bookings.
* Most Americans are concerned about their health and cleanliness when they resume travel, and the industry is regularly revealing new sanitation measures to help combat the spread of infectious diseases.
Expedia plans to display these hygiene amenities on its site so travelers can feel comfortable leaving home; they'll know whether a hotel property has enhanced cleaning processes or if an airline requires passengers to wear face masks. It's also a good idea to start bringing items like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes on future vacations like you would a phone charger.
