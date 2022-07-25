Heading off to college can be an exciting, yet stressful time. You’ll be moving away from the friends and family you’ve known your whole life and will be
living with roommates and making completely new groups of friends. Luckily there are many social media platforms and apps to help meet people, connect and showcase your personality. Here are just a few to consider:
For students just starting their college search, in the application process or already in college, the free ZeeMee app provides a variety of networking
features for each step of the way. It allows students applying to college to supplement their admissions materials with a collection of images, videos and documents that showcase their achievements beyond grades and essays. And once admitted, community and chat features offer an easy way to connect and make friends at your school.
As you prepare to meet your new roommate and classmates at orientation, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are great ways to communicate with your new friends and build relationships. One word of advice: don’t creep on older posts in their social media profiles. Why? Because you may formulate opinions about them before you even get to know each other. You’ve likely changed quite a bit through your high school years, and likely so have others. And let’s be real – it’s easy to misrepresent yourself online.
Moving into a dorm requires a lot of stuff, and it can be difficult to determine what you’ll need to bring versus what your new roommates may contribute. A college dorm registry is the ideal way for each of you to add everything on your checklist to one convenient gift list that you -- or your friends and family -- can shop with ease. The free MyRegistry.com site and app allows you to create and then sync your registry from your favorite stores to take advantage of their perks. For example, Target offers a great discount on
remaining registry items when you shop online. A win-win!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.