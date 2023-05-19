It is a good time of year to think about foods that are cool, easy to prepare and can be made in advance to serve over several days. With our holiday weekend coming up, just put on your shopping list these simple cool recipes ingredients that come together quickly, giving you time for what is really important.
These delightful salads are all three delicious to serve for family and friends or travel well for a dish on the go. The shared recipes below are simple, classic and fresh. Pair them with just about any entrée of your choice. Hope you enjoy them!
Cool Cucumber Chickpea Salad
1 large English cucumber, peeled and diced
2/3 cup red onion diced
2 (15) ounce cans chickpeas drained and rinsed
6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup fresh mint chopped fine
1/3 cup fresh parsley chopped fine
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Zest from one lemon
1/4 cup light olive oil
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
In a bowl mix together lemon juice, zest from lemon, olive oil, pepper, and salt, chopped mint and chopped parsley. Stir well. Add mixture to all other ingredients and toss well. Chill before serving. Healthy and delicious! Holds in refrigerator for several days.
Cool Cucumber Salad
6 to 8 mini-tiny cucumbers peeled and sliced thin or
2 English cucumbers peeled and sliced thin
1/3 cup red onion chopped
Dressing:
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a bowl mix together dressing ingredients.
Toss lightly with cucumbers and red onion. Chill and serve.
Feta Chickpea Tomato Salad
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
Sauté olive oil, onion and garlic. Cool and set aside.
2 (15) ounce cans chickpeas drained and rinsed
2 cups grape tomatoes cut in half
5 scallions chopped
1/2 can black olives cut in half
6 ounce feta cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Dressing:
Juice of one lemon
Zest of one lemon
1/4 cup light olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoons
1/4 teaspoon ground oregano
In a bowl mix all dressing ingredients together and set aside. In another bowl mix together sautéed cooled onion and garlic, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, scallions, black olives, feta cheese, and basil. Pour dressing over top and toss well. Chill and serve. This salad is wonderful. Holds great to carry to an event. Your guests will love it!
