Easy Summer recipes for appetizers are perfect for all your warm weather activities. Our healthy Summer recipes are packed with good seasonable ingredients you can serve anytime. Spinach Hummus is delicious served your your choice of fresh vegetables and pita chips. We also added slices of Pita Bread to our tray. Also below is a recipe for delicious roasted stuffed Feta Red Peppers. So good and easy to make as a Summer favorite. Top off these dishes with our lite fruit dessert that can be made in advance and served anytime.
Spinach Hummus
One can garbanzo beans (15.5 oz) rinsed and drained
1 1/2 cups of fresh spinach
2 tablespoons tahini
2 tablespoons light olive oil
Juice of one lemon
Two cloves garlic
1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup water
Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth adding 1/4 cup of water in process when needed to thin to desired consistency of hummus. Chill and serve with assortment of fresh vegetables and chips. You can also make this recipe by omitting spinach. Either way is delicious.
Roasted Stuffed Feta Red Peppers
2 to 3 red bell peppers or substitute large peppers for mini bell peppers
8 ounce feta block, crumbled
2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
Juice of half a lemon
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons fresh basil or parsley chopped
Two cloves minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Crumble feta and mix with Greek yogurt, lemon juice, sea salt, herbs, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Clean center out of bell peppers and stuff with cheese mixture. Roast peppers on grill until tender about 20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and peppers are soft. Or bake in oven 400 for 20 to 25 minutes. Slice into wedges and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. They can be served warm or at room temperature. Delicious!
Lite Summer Fresh Fruit Dessert
2 cups fresh blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or peaches
1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Mixed together sour cream and brown sugar. Fold in either blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or peaches. Serve in individual small dish or compote. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprig of mint. Chill before serving. Can be made earlier in the day. Light refreshing and delicious. I have made this different times with all of the different fruits above. Easy and not too sweet!
