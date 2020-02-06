Congratulations Feb 6, 2020 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph W. Barber III Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph W. Barber III graduated Nov 8, 2019 from Air Force BMT as an Airman 1st class. He will serve as a Crew Chief on an F16 fighter jet. Barber graduated from South Dade Sr. High School. His parents are Joseph Barber Jr & Erica Hughes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Featured Events Miami Mujeres: A Musical Celebration of Miami & its Women Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm Sat, Feb 8, 2020 First Miami Presbyterian Church VIP: $60 includes reserved seat + reception General Admission: $20-$40 Students: $5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Upcoming Events Feb 7 Fast Lane Friday Fri, Feb 7, 2020 Feb 8 Championship Cup Series Racing Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 9 Championship Cup Series Racing Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 9 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 11 City of Homestown Committee of the Whole (COW) Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 15 Formula & Automobile Racing Association (FARA) Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 15 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 15 THE MERSEY BEATLES: FOUR LADS FROM LIVERPOOL THE #1 HITS SHOW! Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 15 THE MERSEY BEATLES: FOUR LADS FROM LIVERPOOL THE #1 HITS SHOW! Sat, Feb 15, 2020
