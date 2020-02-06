Joseph W. Barber III

Joseph W. Barber III

Joseph W. Barber III graduated Nov 8, 2019 from Air Force BMT as an Airman 1st class. He will serve as a Crew Chief on an F16 fighter jet. Barber graduated from South Dade Sr. High School.

His parents are Joseph Barber Jr & Erica Hughes.

