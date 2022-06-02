Peter is graduating from Colonial Christian School from Homestead, Florida on June 4, 2022, with honors, and holding a GPA of a 4.25. Straight A’s. Being awarded Honor Roll throughout his time at Colonial Christian School, along with the Christian Character Award.
Peter has been accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to study Astronomy and Astrophysics. His ultimate goal is to work for NASA one day. This has been Peter’s dream since he was a child. Peter has been awarded the Golden Eagle Scholarship from Embry-Riddle for $80,000.00, renewed each school year as long as he continues his studies. He was also awarded the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition Scholarship.
We are so proud of Peter and we know he is going to do great things.
Proud Parents: Pete & Lupita, siblings of the graduate, Cristian, Jayme, & Jayden Zavala. Grandparents of the Graduate: Peter & Mary Ann Zavala & Juan Ramos & Gloria Hernandez. Poppy Jimmy & Nana Lorri Cutrer. Uncles & Aunts: Rudy Zavala, Bobby Ramos, Richard Ramos, & Eddie and Ruthy Perez.
