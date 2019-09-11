South Dade has been spared from a very serious storm in our community. We have all had anxiety from this situation so comfort foods when we start cooking again is just what we need. Peanut Butter Cake is a good Southern way to use that Peanut Butter we have stored in our cabinets for storm season. Peanut Butter makes the texture of this cake not to sweet but very moist. Left over bananas make a quick and easy recipe for a bread complimented with cream cheese and a sprinkle of fresh nutmeg on top. All of this topped off with a cup of Chia spiced tea would be good for the Soul!
Chai Spiced Tea
Boil 4 Chai tea bags in 3 cups of water.
Let sit for 5 minutes, remove tea bags.
Add: 12 mint sprigs, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 cup orange juice and 3 to 5 cups of water. May be served hot or cold. Delicious! Serve with a lemon slice and sprig of fresh mint.
Peanut Butter Cake
2 cups all purpose flour
2 cups white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1stick Butter
1 cup water
1/2 cup peanut butter- plain or crunchy
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
350 degrees 2 -9 inch cake pans greased and floured or 1- 13x9 pan.
Mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. Melt butter, and add water, bring to boil. Add peanut butter and oil. Remove from heat. Cool slightly. Mix in eggs, buttermilk and vanilla. Add dry ingredients. Mix well and pour in cake pans of choice. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden and knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Frosting
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup Peanut Butter
1 1/2 ( 8 ounce ) packages cream cheese softened
1 1/2 ( 16 ounce) boxes powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
With mixer blended all ingredients until smooth. Frost cooled cake. I decorated top of cake with mini peanut butter cups and mini nutter butter cookies! Fun!
Comfort Banana Bread
1 1/2 cup very ripe mashed bananas
2/3 cup white sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 eggs
2 and 2/3 cup Bisquick Baking mix
Mix together first five ingredients blending well. Add in baking mix. Blend well. Pour into greased and floured loaf pan. Bake 350 degrees 50 to 60 minutes. Cool and serve. Freezes nicely and is a terrific gift.
Tip: Share what you have. Comfort is in your cupboards!
