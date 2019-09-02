If you call something comfort food, you probably know it is enjoyable to eat and makes you feel happier when you eat it.
Getting back into the swing of things after summer all of us are looking forward to a meal that makes our daily routine not seem so bad. A good comfort dish is always a great answer to a warm family dinner. Easy to make and assemble in a short amount of time Turkey Pot Pie can be made with Turkey or Chicken and is very useful for leftovers the next day.
Fruit Pizza is a colorful dessert for snacking after school or to serve for your favorite club meeting.
It’s a chewy cookie bottom with a sweet cream cheese topping finished off with your favorite fruit.
Turkey Pot Pie
2 ready made pie crust shells
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup flour
3 cups turkey broth or
chicken broth
3 cups cooked turkey
1 cup frozen green peas
1 cup carrots cooked and drained
1 cup potatoes cooked and drained
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees In a pot over low heat melt butter, stir in flour.
Slowly stir in broth until mixture is smooth increasing heat if needed. Stir until slightly thickened. Add cooked turkey, carrots, potatoes, and peas, salt and pepper. Stir. Pour into a unbaked pie crust shell.
Top with remaining pie shell, crimp edges to seal.
Bake 45 minutes or until golden. Serves 6.
Fruit Pizza
1 Roll Sugar Cookie dough
1 and 1/2 8 ounce cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Assorted fruit of your choice
(strawberries, raspberries, grapes, kiwi, blueberries)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12 inch pizza pan with parchment paper. Crumble cookie dough over paper in pan and spread evenly to cover c
ompletely. Bake 13 to 15 minutes. Cool completely.
Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar together until smooth. Spread mixture on top of cooled cookie. Arrange fruit using your own design.
Chill and serve. Slices well with a pizza cutter.
Queen’s Tip:
Use chocolate chip cookie dough roll, instead of sugar cookie dough for fruit pizza. Replace fruit topping with chocolate chips, and ground up candy bar of your choice. It’s a chocolate chip pizza!
