The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) invites prospective students to learn more about the various academic and career training opportunities available at CFK through a Future Students Virtual Event on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Topics to be covered at the Future Student Virtual Event:
• Academic and career training programs, including bachelor’s degrees in business, hospitality, marine science, and nursing
• Guaranteed transfer to Florida universities with an Associate in Arts degree
• Programs and services at the new Upper Keys Center in Key Largo
• Paying for college: cost comparisons, financial aid, scholarships, payment plans
• Steps to become a CFK student
Attendees will receive a code to waive the $30 application fee. Applications to start classes in the spring semester, which begins January 6, are due December 12. Registration for the Future Student Virtual Information Event is required.
Visit the College’s website at CFK.edu/futurestudents to learn more and to sign up.
For information or to schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
