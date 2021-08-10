Here are several health benefits of drinking coffee for you to ponder on with your next cup of joe.
• Coffee helps you burn fat - There is a reason that caffeine is found in a lot of popular fat-burning supplements. Studies have linked healthy caffeine intake to boost your metabolic rate by 3–11%.
• Contains essential nutrient - Coffee is pretty good for us, and the coffee seed being no exception. Riboflavin (vitamin B2), Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5),
Manganese and potassium, Magnesium and niacin (vitamin B3) can all be found in coffee
• Coffee protects your liver - People who drink 4 or more cups of coffee a day have been linked to have up to a 80% lower risk of developing
cirrhosis, where the liver is largely replaced by scar tissue.
• Coffee may be the healthiest part of our SAD western diet - With pancakes, bacon and eggs being the normal routine for many of us here in the western world, aka SAD (standard American diet), coffee may be the one shiny brightspot. Studies indicate that many people get more antioxidants from coffee than from fruits and vegetables combined. Coffee is one of the most antioxidant packed beverages that you can drink in the world.
• Coffee Boosts Brain Health & Cognitive Function - Coffee has been shown to have some pretty great short and long term effects on cognition and memory. In the short term, it can improve mood, vigilance, learning and reaction time. Long term, it can help protect against diseases like Alzheimer’s and
Parkinson’s.
Have you ever wondered what exactly is the difference between dark and light roasted coffees? Besides from the appearance of the beverage itself, it actually has a lot more to do with the health benefits and flavor that you might think.
Light roast coffee is made from coffee beans that have been lightly roasted and allowed just enough time for them to cook, but not enough to be completely depleted of moisture. This results in a coffee that is more fruity and herbal in taste, however the biggest take away is the caffeine content. Light roast has the most caffeine content out of all the coffees and higher
antioxidant properties due to the bean not being broken down as much by the intense heat of roasting. It also tends to be more acidic, which
despite the high antioxidant properties can be hard on some people.
Dark roast coffee offers the more traditional “coffee” taste and experience. With its flavors reminiscent of roasted nuts,graham crackers and caramel. The dark roast comes from having the beans cook for as long as possible, without them burning and turning the flavor into something that resembles charcoal. One of the best health benefits of a dark roast comes from the pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5 within, that helps the body convert food into useful energy throughout the day. Dark roast is much less acidic, making it a great option for daily consumption.
