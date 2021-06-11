When thinking of desserts for Summer what comes to mind is a classic Coconut Cream recipe. Delicious and decadent we are putting a twist on it not just putting it in a pie crust but serving it without the crust.
A terrific and festive dessert for anyone to add to our coconut cream classic is Blackberry cobbler. Top both of these desserts off with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprig of fresh mint and you will have a wonderful dessert to serve your family and friends.
Classic Coconut Cream Dessert
6 to 8 compotes or ramekins
1/4 cup of cornstarch
2 tablespoons all purpose white flour
3 1/4 cups half-and-half
Three eggs, beaten
Three egg yolks beaten
3/4 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 cups coconut
2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
4 tablespoons powdered sugar
1/4 cup coconut, toasted
Fresh mint for garnish
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine cornstarch, flour, half-and-half. Set aside. With a mixer mix eggs, egg yolks and sugar until fluffy. Pour egg mixture in the sauce pan of half-and-half mixture, beating well. Cook over medium heat stirring constantly until mixture is thick. Add vanilla and coconut. Remove from heat and cool. Spoon into pretty compote or ramekins. Whip heavy whipping cream and add 4 tablespoons powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.
Spoon cream onto compote. Garnish with 1/4 cup toasted coconut. Chill and serve. This recipe will fill a (9) inch pie crust to make a pie. Just bake pie crust and fill with filling. Top with whip cream and garnish with toasted coconut. Chill and serve.
Blackberry Cobbler
6 cups fresh blackberries
1/3 cup all purpose white flour
1 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon butter
2 pie crust unbaked
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven 400°. Put blueberries in a large bowl sprinkle with flour, sugar and gently toss so that berries are completely covered. Spoon blueberries into 1(9) inch unbaked pie shell. Dot with butter and sprinkle 1 teaspoon of cinnamon on top of berries. Cover with pie crust on top of berries may do lattice pie crust or not, both work well. Bake 45 to 50 minutes in oven. Serve in stem compote with whip cream on top.
Tip: Blackberries can be substituted for fresh blueberries, or raspberries.
