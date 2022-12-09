Setting the mood for your holiday festivities is something we all think of and love to do. This is the season for easy bubbly recipes to share and serve for family and your special guests. Our Christmas Cranberry Orange Mimosas can be a refreshing staple over the holiday mornings or can be served anytime. Another delightful pretty drink to serve is a Cranberry Rosemary Champagne. Freeze your cranberries before hand and they will not only look delicious, but be like little ice cubes. Adding a rosemary sprig puts a fresh herb spin on this pretty drink. Christmas or even News Years Day a Christmas Punch is a must. You can make it plain so the youngsters can enjoy it, or add a bottle of non-alcoholic bubbly to make it more festive.
Make sure when preparing any of the above drinks that all of your ingredients are cold. Also try not to stir the mimosas in the pitcher. The ingredients will mix on their own when adding the Prosecco. Stirring can make the drink go flat. Happy Holidays!
Cranberry Rosemary Champagne
You will need:
Champagne or sparkling wine of your choice (chilled)
Cranberry juice make sure you buy sweetened juice (chilled)
A few cranberries for garnish ( freeze them in advance)
A sprig or two of rosemary
Fill Champagne glass one fourth full of cranberry juice.
Top off with cold champagne. Put frozen cranberries about four or five on top. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary on top!
So easy! Pretty and delicious.
Holiday Brunch Punch
6 cups of orange juice fresh or store bought
6 cups cranberry juice
3 cups pineapple juice
4 cups Gingerale
Mix all above ingredients together and serve in a punch bowl or chilled pitchers. Top off with small frozen chunks of pineapple, orange slices and frozen fresh cranberries. Delicious!! Serve in a pretty stemmed glass.
Christmas Cranberry Orange Mimosas
2 ounces of orange juice fresh or store bought
3 ounces cranberry juice
10 ounces Prosecco
1/2 cup fresh cranberries, frozen
2 to 3 orange slices wedged
Fresh rosemary
In a pitcher combine cranberry juice, orange juice and Prosecco. Place half of the frozen cranberries in each glass. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary and a little orange wedge on the rim of glass. This will serve about 3 servings in wine glasses or 4 in champagne flutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.