The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department offers these suggestions for fun and thrilling “outside-the box” holiday gifts, for the enjoyment and overall health and wellness benefits to people, and the conservation and sustainability of our beautiful and treasured parks system.
Residents can find these exciting gift options for everyone on their gift-giving list, and plenty more:
Zoo Miami
For the animal lover, purchase a Zoo Miami Membership and get unlimited visits to for a whole year. Membership fee supports Zoo Miami’s conservation and wildlife advocacy efforts.
Fruit & Spice Park
For the botanist, treat them to the only public botanical garden of its kind in the United States, Fruit & Spice Park contains more than 500 varieties of fruit, vegetables, spices and herbs across its 37 acres.
With an annual Fruit & Spice Park Membership, your loved one will enjoy free entrance to the park for a year (except during select special events). Membership fee support Fruit & Spice efforts to offer world-class horticultural displays, cultural events, and educational programs, such as international plant science and conservation.
Miami EcoAdventures
For the nature-lover or thrill seeker, Miami EcoAdventures offers thrilling outdoor adventures, like kayaking and snorkeling off Key Biscayne, biking scenic trails, a sunset boat tour of Biscayne Bay aboard the Island Skipper, or a nighttime owl walk.
A Sea Turtle Adventure
For the conservationist and turtle lover, A Sea Turtle Adventure is an opportunity to gain insight from a knowledgeable sea turtle biologist, about these ancient endangered animals, including what they eat and why they come to our shores. They will also get hands on experiences with real sea turtle artifacts and learn about the Miami-Dade Parks Sea Turtle Conservation Program and its efforts to protect sea turtle nests and hatchlings on the County’s 19 miles of beaches, and how they can become a sea turtle
conservationist!
Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade
For those who love it all, make a difference in Miami-Dade Parks by donating to the Parks Foundation. The annual Parks Foundation Memberships provides one complimentary annual shelter rental, special discounts on Parks' programs, attractions and services, all while helping to conserve parks and natural areas, and support recreational programs for future generations to enjoy. These benefits are only available to Parks Foundation membership holders and usher you into the power of parks. Join any one of the three Membership levels, or Corporate Membership levels for premium benefits.
