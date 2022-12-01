"True Loves” will spend more this holiday season if they buy all of the gifts from the classic carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
This year, the price of those gifts is up 10.5%, the third highest year-over-year increase in the index’s history.
“True Loves will need to come up with a record $45,523.27 to buy those 12 perfect gifts this year,” said Amanda Agati, chief nvestment officer for PNC Asset Management Group, who put together the 2022 list.
