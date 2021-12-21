Shopping, decorating, and getting ready for company to arrive takes up much of our time in this busy holiday season. We all want to showcase our best when it comes to thoughts of the perfect drink to serve for our family and friends. Apple Caramel Mimosas and Homemade Hot Chocolate are two of the drinks that are different, delicious and easy. Either can be served for breakfast, brunch, luncheon, afternoon or even after dinner.
Try them both and I’m sure that you will love them. When I served the Apple Carmel Mimosas for an after dinner dessert evening the guest were literally licking the glasses!
Everyone was smiling and laughing. Enjoy this festive happy holiday season.
Homemade Hot Chocolate
4 cups whole milk
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
In a saucepan sift together sugar and cocoa powder. This will give you no lumps with cocoa powder. Add milk, and chocolate chips. Cook over medium heat and bring to a boil stirring constantly. Set aside to cool slightly and serve with your favorite toppings.
Topping suggestions:
Mini marshmallows, Chocolate chips, Mini candy canes, Whip cream, Cinnamon sticks, Grated cinnamon, Crushed peppermint
Set up your hot chocolate bar and make it fun and festive.
Also you can make a cute little sign on a chalkboard or buy one that says something cute for your hot chocolate bar for family and friends.
I purchased my little sign years ago and reuse it but my friend uses a chalkboard and writes a fun caption on it for her guests.
Hot Chocolate can be served anytime!
Apple Caramel Mimosas
Granulated sugar Caramel syrup
Apple cider Champagne
Apple slices for garnish
You can either use plain granulated sugar, sanding sugar, or cinnamon sugar. I used plain sugar. Pour sugar into a bowl or saucer or small plate.
About 2 tablespoons for each glass you are using. Set aside Pour caramel syrup into a small bowl again about 2 tablespoons per glass. Dip the rims of two glasses either champagnes, I used small wine glasses, into the caramel syrup, then dip into sugar to coat evenly. Fill glasses 1/2 full of apple cider, then champagne. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.
The caramel well roll down and slightly coat sides of glasses. This gives it a beautiful look and your guests can enjoy the caramel on the sides.
So fun, so festive, so easy, and just delicious! You could even chill glasses before dipping. Using just plain cider and leaving out the champagne works for non drinkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.