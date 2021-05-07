Mother’s Day is the celebration honoring the Mother of our families as well as the influence of that special female in our life. Our Mothers deserve the best on this special day as well as every day. What a better way to express appreciation for these amazing women in your life, than to cook for them. Swiss Cheese quiche recipe is a flaky pie crust filled with egg, cheese, and bacon. You can serve it for breakfast, brunch or even a luncheon. Top it off with a delicious biscuit or muffin accompanied with strawberry butter or honey butter. These Mother’s Day recipes below will certainly make your Mother feel special on Mother’s Day.
Swiss Cheese Quiche
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
Three eggs, beaten
1/3 cup chopped scallions
1 1/2 cups Swiss cheese, grated
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Four slices of bacon, fried and crumbled One (9 inch) pie crust Combine all ingredients and pour into a (9 inch) pie crust and bake 350° for 40 minutes or until brown and set in middle. Serves 6 to 8. I have used this recipe for years and love it!
Buttermilk Biscuits
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk
2/3 cup shortening
Sift flour, make a well in the center of flour. Add shortening to well and pour buttermilk over shortening. Mixed together. Drop by tablespoon onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 4:50° for 20 minutes. Makes about 10 biscuits.
Pecan Mini Muffins
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup all- purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
One cup pecans, chopped fine
Three eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Mix all ingredients together. Grease mini-muffin pans or paper line mini-muffin pans. Bake 350° 12 to 15 minutes, makes 18 to 20 mini- muffins. This recipe is delicious, very easy and goes so well with strawberry butter or honey butter.
Honey Butter
One stick unsalted butter, softened
1/4 cup honey (I prefer wildflower honey) In a small bowl combine butter and honey and whip until smooth. Chill. Serve with biscuits and muffins.
Strawberry Butter
1 cup frozen or fresh strawberries mashed One cup unsalted butter, softened and whipped
1 cup powdered sugar
In a small bowl combine all ingredients and whip until smooth. Chill and serve with muffins and biscuits.
Queens Tip: Don’t forget to celebrate your Mom or that special lady in your life by giving her a phone call on Mother’s Day.
