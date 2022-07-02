Celebrating the Fourth of July is to commemorate our Declaration of Independence.
Family and friends come together on this special day of celebration to enjoy picnics, fireworks, barbecues, and great foods. Traditionally most of us decorate with colors of red, white, and blue which are the colors of our American flag. A go-to tradition in most homes is barbecue ribs
for the Fourth. We are changing it up this year with our on-the-grill pork chops. The sauce can be prepared in advance and is wonderful for the pork chops but also a good topping for ribs. A scrumptious dessert is the best way to end a great meal before your fireworks. Easy Blueberry Cherry dessert is delicious.
Don’t forget watermelon and festive colored drinks for the kids. Enjoy your Fourth of July!
Sweet Glazed Grilled Pork Chops
6 bone in pork chops about 1 inch thick
2 cloves garlic mashed
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup molasses
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar (add a little more brown sugar for sweeter sauce)
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix in saucepan garlic, chili powder, cayenne pepper, ketchup, molasses, cider vinegar, brown sugar, mustard. Simmer on low for three minutes. Heat grill. Salt and pepper chops. Grilled chops turning once about 10 to 14 minutes basting occasionally with sauce transfer to platter and baste with remaining sauce before serving. Great recipe for the grill. You can also use this sauce for ribs.
Easy Blueberry Cherry Dessert
1 cup fresh blueberries
2 cans Comstock cherry pie filling
1 box Duncan Hines cake mix
1 cup melted butter
Whip cream or ice cream for topping
Preheat oven 350°.
Spray 13 x 9“ baking pan with cooking spray.
Spread two cans Comstock cherry pie filling in 13 x 9” pan. Sprinkle one cups fresh blueberries on top of cherry filling. Sprinkle dry cake mix on top of
blueberries and cherry filling.
Pour melted butter on top of dry cake mix evenly.
Bake 50 minutes.
Serve with whipped cream or your favorite ice cream, and add a few fresh cherries on top to serve.
Tip: don’t forget to decorate with colors of red white and blue for your table.
