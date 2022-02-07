The month of February for a lot of us is a celebration of someone special you love. Getting an early start on this heart day will give you a chance to shop and gather up the items you will need for this scrumptious tray of goodies. With our busy schedules, all of the treats below are quick and easy to prepare and serve. Serving specific foods on this day remind our special Valentines how much we care.
Delicious Cream Cheese Oreo Dip
2 1/2 cups crushed Oreos
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
3 cups Cool Whip whipped topping
In a bowl mix together with a mixer cream cheese and powdered sugar. Cream until smooth. Mix in Cool Whip and 2 1/2 cups crushed Oreos. Mix well. Set Aside.
Accompaniments for your dip to arrange on tray:
Strawberries
Graham crackers
Pretzel sticks
Cheese chunks
Red Apple wedges - I toss apple wedges in orange juice to prevent apples from turning brown on your tray, drain well before arranging.
Hershey kisses - You can also use conversation candy hearts.
Transfer Oreo dip to serving bowl of your choice. Top off with two whole Oreos and a whole strawberry. Arrange apples, strawberries, cheese, pretzel sticks, graham crackers in small individual containers. It is fun to use different shaped containers. Sprinkle Candy kisses around containers for decoration. The dip is delicious!
