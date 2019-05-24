Memorial Day is our federal holiday that is celebrated to honor the men and women who have died serving our military. It is a day to memorialize those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Memorial Day is also the unofficial start of Summer and the season for grilling and picnicking with friends and family. So, enjoy our favorite summer dishes below and highlight your Memorial Day by raising the flag with honor and respect.
Peach and Pea Summer Salad
1 cup black eyed peas fresh cooked or canned drained and rinsed
2 peaches cut into wedges with skin on
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin lite olive oil
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh chopped mint leaves
1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives
1 bunch watercress
1 cup Feta cheese crumbled
Drain peas, add zest, lemon juice, oil, salt, pepper to peas and toss well. Add slice peaches, watercress, chopped fresh herbs and feta cheese toss lightly. This recipe is Unique and Summer lite!
Sweet Glazed Grilled Pork Chops
6 bone in pork chops about 1 inch thick
2 clove garlic mashed
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup molasses
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix in saucepan garlic, chili powder, cayenne pepper, ketchup, molasses, cider vinegar, brown sugar, mustard. Simmer on low for 5 minutes. Heat grill. Salt and pepper chips. Grill chops turning once about 10 to 14 minutes basting occasionally with sauce. Transfer to platter and baste with remaining sauce before serving. Great recipe for the grill.
Easy Patriotic Cake
1 loaf pound cake (I used Sara Lee)
1carton cool whip or 2 cups whipped heavy whipping cream
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup fresh strawberries sliced small
Cut loaf pan pound cake into three long layers.
Spread whip cream or cool whip on bottom layer
Top off with blueberries, repeat with more cream and strawberries on second layer. Top off top layer with more cream and decorate with remaining berries. Chill. Quick and easy recipe with no fuss and baking required. Delicious and colorful!
Queen’s Tip: Colors of Red, White and Blue and flag motif will help celebrate this special event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.