Spooky Symphony is a one-hour free performance of great music for young listeners by the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony. Families and children will enjoy movie themes from Frozen and Wonder Woman, video game themes, and classics including “Hall of the Mountain King,” El Amor Brujo, and the 1812 Overture. Video images will be projected behind the massed orchestras. Musicians and audience are invited to come in costume, to enhance the supernatural experience.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019, 4 pm.
- Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St., Miami 33135.
Admission is free, but tickets are required. To be sure you’ll have a seat, it’s best to get your tickets in advance. Tickets will be made available on Friday, Sept. 27 at the MDCA theater box office, on Ticketmaster.com or MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org. For info -305547-5414.
