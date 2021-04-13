Throughout April, enjoy a wide variety of fun, family-friendly activities and events, like park/coastal clean-ups, nature treks, a campfire sing along, clear kayaking, a bat walk, and much, much more!
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is all about connecting people with the natural environment any time of the year, focused on resiliency efforts for the conservation and preservation of our county’s most treasured and beautiful parks, beaches, greenway and blueway trails, nature preserves, clean air, and rich history that spans more than nine decades.
Earth Month, celebrated in April, gives Miami-Dade residents the opportunity to show love and appreciation for our precious outdoor spaces. There’s something for everyone’s taste, from coastal/park clean-ups and nature treks to campfire toasts and clear kayaking, and much, much more! Be sure to mark your calendar for signature Earth Day events like Deering Estate Discovery, April 10; Zoo Miami's Party For The Planet, April 17-May 2; and Volunteer at Fruit and Spice Park to celebrate Earth Day, April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.