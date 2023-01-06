Living in South Florida, we’re blessed to have amazing weather during the winter, and what better way to kick off the first weekend of 2023 in it than with a carnival!
Sacred Heart Church, located at 106 SE 1st Drive in Homestead, is hosting the four day fun-fest January 5-8; times are Thursday 5-9pm, Friday 5-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 3pm-11pm.
Complete with food and rides for the whole family, the proceeds will be used to build a bigger church for more parishioners to attend, since they’re outgrowing the current space – tickets are $30 for an all day pass or $20 for a booklet of 18 tickets.
And as the last weekend before students go back to school, (I hear the collective groans from all the kids out there, mine included) parents have one more thing to do with them, just in case their Holiday Break ideas are running low.
Nonetheless, stay tuned for next week’s story as I tackle the midway myself, family in tow, and tell you all about it. See you there!
For more information, contact Sacred Heart Church at 305-247-4405.
