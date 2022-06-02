Due to the inclement weather expected to hit Homestead over the weekend, the Eats and Beats Food Truck Party has been cancelled.
The event is set to return on Saturday, August 6th!
Stay tuned for more details to come.
Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 9:59 am
Due to the inclement weather expected to hit Homestead over the weekend, the Eats and Beats Food Truck Party has been cancelled.
The event is set to return on Saturday, August 6th!
Stay tuned for more details to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.