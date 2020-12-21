MATZOBALL is hosting the largest Jewish singles speed dating experience on Christmas Eve at 9 pm.
The virtual event will be held in 17 cities across five countries.
Restrictions may keep the nightclubs closed, but it can’t stop people from getting dressed up for a chance to meet their soul mate online. The company has enabled special technology to help make the night a hit for all who participate, giving people a chance to meet Jewish singles in their
geographic area.
MATZOBALL has a long reputation of bringing Jewish singles together, whether for one fun-filled night, for a friendship, or for a long lasting romantic relationship. This year, the MATZOBALL will be completely online due to COVID protocols. Participants can purchase their ticket to the event, get dressed up, and engage in a fun and festive speed dating experience like no other. The event will feature Regional Video Speed Dating, which will include pre-screened eligible singles. All of the speed dates will be held in a one-on-one setting.
The event will begin at 9 pm and will be broken down by region and age range. Each event will guarantee a minimum of 20-30, 5-minute dates, where the daters will then have the opportunity to anonymously choose who they felt they had a connection with. If the connection is mutual, they will be
notified via email of their mutual connections 15 minutes after the event and will be given the opportunity to connect again.
Tickets to the event are $35, plus a $5 processing fee per person for the Christmas Eve event, and $55, plus a $5 processing fee for the professional’s speed dating event on Christmas Day.
A combination ticket to participate in both events can be purchased for $75, plus a $5 processing fee. Age ranges include 21-27, 28-35, 36-49, and 50+.
MATZOBALL will also be hosting a LGBTQ Jewish speed dating event on December 24, 2020 at 9 pm. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets are $35, plus a $5 processing fee.
The regional areas where the event will be taking place include:
• Atlanta
• Boca/DelRay Beach
• Boston
• Chicago
• Dallas
• Los Angeles
• Miami
• New York
• Philadelphia
• San Diego
• San Francisco
• Washington DC
• Montreal
• Toronto
• London
• Sydney
• Tel Aviv
“This is one online event you do not want to miss if you are single,” adds Rudnick. “This is going to be so much fun. You never know what type of sparks could fly, so don’t miss the opportunity to give it a try! With this event, you can social distance and still make a love connection.”
Those who purchase a ticket to the hottest virtual party will receive a unique log-in link 24 hours before the event. They will be able to narrow their search by choosing their age and regional preferences.
For complete information, visit https://matzoball.org.
