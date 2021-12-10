Santa is likely to arrive in the Florida Keys by schooner instead of by sleigh, traveling with a team of dolphins rather than reindeer — at least during the festive lighted boat parades that enliven the holiday season.
Captains and crews typically “deck the hulls” with everything from traditional lights and greenery to offbeat Yuletide salutes.
Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Key Largo Boat Parade
Boats of all sizes are to show off festive decorations in a lively procession of vessels on Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound.
Presented by the Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club, the parade is to be themed “Nauty-cal & Nice!” in salute to the community’s lighthearted holiday spirit.
Spectators can enjoy the fun from viewing spots at Sundowners, Cactus Jack’s, Señor Frijoles, the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach
Resort and Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 103-104.
For more information, visit keylargoboatparade.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.