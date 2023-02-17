The Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail will officially open its first completed section to the public on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with a family-friendly bike ride and ribbon cutting event.
The meetup will begin at the east entrance of Harris Field Park, located at 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, Florida 33030.
At 9 am, the Homestead City Council will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and begin the Inaugural Ride.
The bike ride will be a slow-paced, family-friendly six-mile route with water and rest stations along the way.
Upon returning to the meetup location, riders can connect with local bicycle enthusiasts and enjoy fresh juices and other refreshments from a selection of vendors.
A limited number of bike rentals will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants should note that helmets are mandatory for all riders.
The Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail is the first of its kind to connect two national parks.
From families to the experienced, riders and pedestrians will eventually be able to enjoy the 42-mile paved loop that links the natural, cultural, and historical resources of South Florida.
The trail will take riders through Downtown Homestead and connect them directly to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks. The Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail seeks to offer a safe and scenic route to the parks without concern for vehicular traffic.
The project is a result of a partnership between the City of Homestead and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) SUN Trail Grant.
The trail is entirely grant funded and is a part of the longstanding mission of the City of Homestead and FDOT to promote health, wellness, and a safe scenic route for riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.