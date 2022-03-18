Last weekend Homestead Sports Complex was the place to be if you enjoy fresh seafood, BBQ, live music, kids rides and much more!
The Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation just keeps outdoing themselves. Under the leadership of President Roxanne Jeghers and the hard work of the club members, they worked for weeks to put together an event that saw over 20,000 come out for some awesome food and fun!
The Homestead Rotary Club is rapidly approaching 100 years old and has been helping our community since their inception. The money they raise at this festival is used for many local needs, but primarily to send local students to college. The club to date has awarded over $1 million in scholarships.
To learn more, go to: www.homesteadrotary.org.
