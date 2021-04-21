If you're looking to put health first, who better to turn to than a registered dietitian?
"When you're figuring out what health or lifestyle changes you want to make, write out the pro's and con's of each change," said Registered Dietitian Kelli McGrane, M.S. "Once you know why you're choosing these goals, tape that list on your fridge or keep it on your phone for a boost of motivation anytime you need it."
McGrane offers tips for boosting your health through a positive approach to food and exercise that supports your progress year-round:
Be mindful of what you eat - People are home more than ever and it's easy to graze mindlessly through the kitchen. And as a result, the calories can add up quickly.
A simple way to monitor your calories is the Lose It! app - an easy, helpful way to track what you're eating and get inspired with healthy recipes. Since 2008, over 40 million Lose It! users have lost a collective 100 million pounds - that's 350 billion calories lost.
Prep your kitchen - More time at home means more time near the kitchen. To avoid temptation, consider moving unhealthy snacks to the back of the
refrigerator so you see the healthier choices first.
Also, stock up on colorful vegetables and fruits, choose whole grains and keep lean proteins on hand for snacks. When temptation strikes, try a handful of nuts or a hard-boiled egg, as protein is more likely than highly processed foods to boost your energy.
Find a support system - Whether it's a friend with similar health goals, a group you can Zoom with or an online community, a support system is invaluable when working toward lasting changes. Not only can they cheer you on, but they may even join your efforts to get and stay healthy.
Figure out what moves you - Everyone's routines have been upended this year, and fitness is no exception. Now is the time to get creative and find an activity you love. Dancing to music, walking outdoors or using a stationary bike are all great ways to keep active.
"Not only can getting in some form of physical activity help burn calories, but it can also boost your mood," said McGrane. "Even housework can be a fun workout if you turn up your favorite music while you're cleaning."
Get enough rest - People often forget that sleep is a critical part of weight loss and health. In fact, a study in the
American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when people were starved of sleep, late night snacking increased.
Being well-rested is important for having enough energy to exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.