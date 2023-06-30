Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States that we celebrate on the Fourth of July. It is being together enjoying family and friends, and spending time grilling and eating. Just about the entire country tops the day off with a
celebration of fireworks. It is a time for the joy we have to celebrate our
freedom, that this great country affords all of us. Traditionally, most of us
decorate with colors of red, white, and blue, which are the colors of our American flag. Driving through most neighborhoods many people have their American flag displayed on their homes. Most grilling includes hot dog, hamburgers, steaks and chicken. Don’t forget a dessert or a big slice of watermelon.
Enjoy your Fourth and our recipes!
Grilled Barbecued Chicken
Chicken:
One cut up whole chicken
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
Barbecue sauce:
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons paprika
1 tablespoon white or
brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup water
1 cup ketchup or
1 can 8 oz tomato sauce
1/2 cup onion, very finely chopped
Heat, gas or charcoal grill. In a sauce pan heat all sauce ingredients over medium heat until boiling, stirring occasionally. Set aside.
In a bowl, mix together, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp pepper. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with the mixture.
Carefully brush grill rack with vegetable oil.
Place chicken skin side up on grill over medium heat. Cover grill, cook 15 minutes. Turn chicken, brush with the barbecue sauce. Cover grill. Cook 20 to 25 minutes turning and basting with the sauce until the thickest piece of chicken is 170° internally. Remove from grill and serve.
Red White and Blue Salad
Sharing this recipe, because sometimes people want a light salad with their barbecue so they can have dessert!
2 cups fresh, mixed salad greens, and 2 cups fresh spinach
1 cup fresh, blueberries
1 cup fresh, sliced strawberries
1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
1/2 cup toasted, sliced almonds, or pistachio
In a bowl, arrange greens, blueberries, strawberries, Gorgonzola, cheese, and nuts.
Dressing:
1/3 cup coconut milk
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
Juice of one lemon
Whisk together coconut milk, olive oil, honey, and lemon juice. Drizzle dressing over the top of salad before serving. Salt and pepper to taste.
Cherry or Blueberry Cheese Pie
1 (9) inch pastry crust, baked
1 (8) ounce package cream cheese
1 (14) ounce can sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated milk
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1 (21) ounce can cherry pie filling or blueberry pie filling
In a large bowl beat cream cheese until fluffy.
Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Beat in lemon juice. Pour into prepared crust. Top with desired amount of either cherry pie filling or blueberry pie filling. Chill several hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers. Colorful, very easy and delicious!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.