Summer seems to be all about potato salads, and pasta salads.
With fall on the way, it is an opportunity to serve great fall salads when the weather finally turns cool. There is nothing better than a delightful salad to add to your comfort food menu. Our Heirloom Tomato Crouton Salad is a great way to serve salad that is full of nutrition with minimal effort to prepare. You will not be able to resist adding this recipe to your menu. Angel Hair Coleslaw is delicious as a side dish for any lunch or dinner. When it comes to coleslaw, some people like it sweet and some like it savory. When we serve this, everyone loves it even the guys.
Heirloom Tomato Crouton Salad
2 cups heirloom grape tomatoes a mixture of (yellow, orange, red) cut in half
4 cups croutons homemade from crusty French bread or store bought using any other regular bread will become soggy in the salad. You can purchase store bought croutons in most store bakeries.
1 cup cucumbers, sliced
1 ear corn on the cob cooked and sliced off the cob
1/4 to 1/2 cup red onion sliced thin
1/2 cup olives, black or green of your choice
Dressing:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
Mix together all of the above dressing ingredients and set aside.
On a tray arrange cut up tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, corn, onion, and olives.
I do this until ready to serve so the bread does not get soggy until serving time. At serving time toss all ingredients together and arrange in serving bowl or tray. This salad is wonderful. Fresh, crisp and just delicious for Fall. Goes great with pork, beef, fish or any comfort food.
Angel Hair Coleslaw
2 bags ( 16 ounce) angel hair coleslaw store bought
1 large can of crushed pineapple (20 ounce) drained
1 large can mandarin oranges (15 ounce) drained well
1 ( 8 ounce) container cool whip room temperature
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons celery seed
1/2 cup chopped nuts of your choice
In a large bowl mix together, angel hair coleslaw, drained crushed pineapple and drained mandarin oranges. In a separate bowl mix together Cool Whip, mayonnaise and celery seed. Fold lightly into coleslaw mixture. Chill well. Garnish with additional mandarin oranges and chopped nuts on top of your choice to serve. Honestly everyone loves this!
Lasts for several days when refrigerated.
