With Oct. 1 being World Vegetarian Day and Nov. 1 being World Vegan Day, and with 15.5 million U.S. adults having a vegetarian or vegan diet,
WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians. To determine the best and cheapest places for following a plant-based diet, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities, from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita.
Top 20 Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians
1. Portland, OR 11. Boise, ID
2. Orlando, FL 12. Miami, FL
3. Los Angeles, CA 13. Cincinnati,OH
4. Phoenix, AZ 14. El Paso, TX
5. Austin, TX 15. Plano, TX
6. Seattle, WA 16. Las Vegas,NV
7. San Francisco 17. Bakersfield,
8. Tampa, FL 18. Wash. DC
9. San Diego 19. Fort Wayne
10. Lexington, KY 20. Chicago, IL
• Plano, Texas, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegetarian options, 63.65 percent, which is 21.6 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at 2.95 percent.
• Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of restaurants serving vegan options, 16.26 percent, which is 19.6 times higher than in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the city with the lowest at 0.83 percent.
• Atlanta has the most salad shops (per square root of population), 0.2296, which is 17.8 times more than in San Bernardino, California, the city with the fewest at 0.0129.
