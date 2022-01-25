On our chilly days it is always nice to serve a colorful and delicious dessert with your warm entrees. Brighten up your day with our biscuit like Cherry Cobbler. It is the recipe I am sure you will want to try. It has always been one of the easy recipes that I make often. Serve it with a scoop of ice cream or fresh whip cream. Over the holidays I made cherry jubilee sauce up in advance, froze it, and brought it out when company stopped by to serve over ice cream, or even with a slice of pound cake. With our new year beginning, we are all looking for delicious, easy, and new recipes to try. Both recipes are full of cherry goodness and can make an incredible yummy dessert for you to serve and enjoy.
Easy Cherry Cobbler
1 cup cake flour or all purpose flour
1 cup whole milk
1 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 cup melted butter
1 (21) ounce can cherry pie filling
Preheat oven to 350°. Melt butter and pour in the bottom of a 8 x 8 baking dish. With mixer, in a bowl, mix together flour, milk, sugar, and baking powder. Pour over melted butter in baking dish. Do not stir. Spoon cherry pie filling over batter. Do not stir. Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until golden brown on top. Served warm or at room temperature with ice cream or whipped cream.
Tip: Whenever you add alcohol to a pan, remove the pan from the heat first.
Cherry Jubilee Sauce
2 (12) ounce packages frozen dark sweet cherries (do not thaw)
1/2 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup Brandy
Mixed together sugar and cornstarch in pan. Stir in orange juice. Cook over medium heat stirring constantly two minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in cherries. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer stirring often for four to five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Brandy. Return to heat and cook stirring constantly about one minute. Cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.