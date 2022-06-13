Summer fun has just begun! School’s (almost) out for the summer and do you know all the FUN family happenings around South Florida? Beat the heat and take the entire family to enjoy these fun-filled places – all summer long!
Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), North Miami
770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Due to an overwhelming response, MOCA is thrilled to extend its exhibition “My Name is Maryan” until October 2, 2022. Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, the exhibition is a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. Drawing upon new scholarship and a trove of never-before-exhibited works, “My Name is Maryan” is the first retrospective to holistically examine all periods of Maryan’s life and work.
Other family programming includes:
• Join MOCA on the first Sunday of every month for MOCA Sunday Stories’ story time, followed by a DIY early childhood art project. This early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.
• MOCA miniMakers, offered on the first and third Saturday of the month, is MOCA’s free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages 6 and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.
MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices, and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts.
CityPlace Doral
8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166
• Marina Kids is magical indoor park offering a playground, soft-play, VR motion station, arcade, PS4/Nintendo Switch Station and entertaining fun games that lets children’s imagination run wild in a safe, fun and friendly environment. Parents can take advantage of “Super Fun Drop” service as they dine and enjoy the entertainment CityPlace Doral has to offer while their children play.
• CMX CinéBistro is a world-class “dinner and a movie” concept. It offers an elevated movie-going experience for the entire family to enjoy with amenities such as reserved seating in cozy, over-sized reclining leather seats, full-service in-theatre dining and 4k digital projection and 7.1 surround sound. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy chef-crafted American Bistro cuisine, fine wines and signature cocktails served in an environment like no other.
• Kings Dining & Entertainment offers families a memorable and unique dining and entertainment experience. Kings sets itself apart with timeless social gaming including Ten Pin Bowling, Billiards, Shuffleboard, Air Hockey, Foosball and more.
• Sloan’s Ice Cream is a whimsical ice cream wonderland for the young and the young at heart. Sloan’s locally handmade super premium ice cream with no added artificial flavors and colors, fresh baked brownies and cookies, succulent dipped apples, exquisite selection of bulk candies, and an array of toys.
CityPlace Doral has partnered with Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) to offer guests and the local community arts and cultural initiatives throughout spring and summer including two free pop-up exhibitions.
Gulfstream Park
901 South Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
• At the Village Green play area, located in the center of Gulfstream Park Village, is a perfect place to run free and enjoy some fun in the sun.
• For the action-seeking crowd, Strike 10 Bowling offers bowling, billiards and arcade fun with delicious dining options.
• PlugIN Karaoke features private rooms that are great for happy hour, a night out, or a birthday party. Call 844-475-8446 to reserve a room.
• Feeling creative? Color Me Mine pottery painting is both a romantic and creative date-night favorite as well as a fun activity for kids.
• Guests of all ages can enjoy daily racing at Gulfstream Park. Admission to races is free and high season brings the industry’s top jockeys and horses to high stakes races.
Valet service and self-parking are available. Gulfstream Park is open seven days a week. For information, visit www.gulfstreampark.com or call 954-454-7000.
Las Olas Oceanside Park (The LOOP)
3000 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL
The LOOP invites the community and their furry companions to the Movies by Moonlight “Dog Days of Summer” series on the fourth Friday of the month, July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. The night of four-legged fun is hosted by the dynamic mom and pup duo, Ana and Teddy, behind the award-winning Instagram @TourwithTeddy and blog "Living A Fairytail."
Locals and visitors of all ages are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a favorite movie date to the main lawn at Las Olas Oceanside Park. Come early to dine at one of Fort Lauderdale Beach’s restaurants or bring a picnic for dinner under the stars. All movies begin at sunset.
Movie snacks and drinks are available to purchase onsite; limited chairs and picnic blankets are available to borrow.
As part of LauderDEALS, Visit Lauderdale’s summer savings campaign, guests attending will receive complimentary bottle of water with any candy or popcorn purchase.
All pre-registered children under the age of ten will received a complimentary bag of popcorn courtesy of WE Florida Financial Credit Union. Pet Hydration Stations from PetWell Clinic Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines are also available.
Feature films include:
• Friday, July 22, 7:45 p.m. | Dog Days (Rated PG)
• Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. | Best in Show (Rated PG)
• Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Life of Pets (Rated PG)
The LOOP is the central hub of the new $65 million, four park system at the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The public greenspaces, including the Intracoastal Promenade, Las Olas Beach Garage Sunset Terrace and DC Alexander Park aim to provide infinite experiences for everyone under the sun, and year-round activity in Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront backyard.
Through its four pillars “FAME,” The LOOP offers a variety of special events including holiday happenings, farmers markets, community workouts, and more.
The LOOP also includes an interactive water feature/splash pad that both children and adults can enjoy.
As part of its commitment to the environment, the City of Fort Lauderdale partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on dual-light fixtures that use amber lighting during sea turtle nesting season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.