September 28 is an annual holiday, proclaimed by then American president Jimmy Carter in 1978. It is National Good Neighbor Day. There are many ways to celebrate this day, and here are a few ideas to brighten your neighbors day.
Mow the yard of an elderly person, take in their garbage can, or even a wave or smile when you drive out of your driveway means a lot. You can also drop off a dessert, cookies, or casserole. A crock pot of Chicken soup, along with our Cranberry Bars, would be something thoughtful any neighbor would appreciate. There are endless ideas of what you can do on this special day!
Crock Pot Chicken Soup
1 and 1/2 pounds boneless skinless Chicken breast cut into bite size pieces
1 onion chopped
1cup carrots cut into bite size pieces
2 stalks celery sliced
1 Bay leaf
1 and 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
10 cups low sodium chicken broth
8 ounces egg noodles
In slow cooker combine chicken, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaf, salt and pepper and broth. Cook on high for 4 to 5 hours. Last 30 minutes add egg noodles continue cooking. May need more seasoning to taste. You can transport in large mason jar, looks unique and if they can’t use it now freezes well in jar!
Cranberry Bars
1/2 cup butter
1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 can Eagle Brand Sweetened
Condensed Milk
1 cup Chocolate chips
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chopped nuts of your choice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In 13 x 9 pan line with parchment paper. Melt butter and add crumbs. Mix together and pat evenly in bottom of prepared 13x9 pan. Pour condensed milk on top of crumbs. Sprinkle on chocolate chips, coconut,cranberries, and nuts of choice. Pat down lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool. Cut into Bars. Store at room temperature.
Tip: Not only do you have to “Love Thy Neighbor” but you have to make sure they never go hungry!
