Even before the Seminole Theatre was restored and re-opened, Phillip Church of Florida International University (FIU) sought places such as the Homestead Woman’s Club in which to perform, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” He was determined Homestead would have live theatre and used the medium of his non-profit, What If Works. He had created the organization for his graduate students to have the opportunity to, “bridge the academic environment into the professional world while championing the arts to bring about social change.”
WIW’s latest presentation, “Baseball Dreams”, will once again deliver not only a poignant play in a unique mix of literature, theatre, music, movement, video, and imagery, but also feature interaction with the audience, especially for anyone who has an interest in the theater. Local talent abounds as the play is written by Cuban-American author Ana Menendez based on her short story, “Baseball Dreams,” taken from her collection entitled, In Cuba I Was a German Shepard.
As is described on the WIW website, “The play begins in Cuba 1935 and explores the world of a nine-year old boy and his irrepressible dream of becoming the Joe DiMaggio of the Cuban National Baseball Team. The unfolding tale spans across three decades where the story weaves a path between fact, fiction and fable underscoring the unintended consequences of what might befall us when our dreams exceed our capacity to contain them.”
At a little over an hour in length, there will be an immediate follow-up session with the cast and creative team after the curtain call. This provides a chance to ask questions directly for anyone who has an interest in acting, writing,
producing, directing, or understanding what it takes to manage the
myriad behind-the-scenes tasks.
Both Friday, September 13, 2019 and Saturday, September 14th performances will be at the Seminole Theatre, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are only $12 general admission and $10 for students, seniors, and veterans. And, as Church did after Hurricane Irma, for every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to help support the Migrant Farm Workers programs.
The author, Ana Menéndez, was born to Cuban exile parents who fled to Los Angeles, California in 1964. Menéndez’s parents expected to return to Cuba at any time and prepared their children for this eventuality. As a result, Menéndez spoke only Spanish until she enrolled in kindergarten. The family later moved to Tampa, Florida, and then Miami, Florida, where Menéndez went to high school. Menéndez received her Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University in 1992 and has published four fiction books. A former journalist and Fulbright Scholar in Egypt, she’s taught in various colleges and universities, such as in the Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina and at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.
Tickets available at seminoletheatre.org or visit the box office Tues-Saturday, 12:00-6:00 p.m. at 18 N. Krome Ave, Homestead.
In a coincidence of timing, the popular annual Fiesta USA held by Homestead Main Street will also be Saturday, September 14th from 4:00-9:00 p.m. in Losner Park next door to the Seminole Theatre. This is a free festival that features different performances on stage in the park and food vendors with
flavors of the Caribbean. Come early and enjoy part of the festival before attending the play. (Free parking will be available within walking
distance on Fourth Street or Washington and Flagler Avenues.)
What If Works is a longtime Affiliate Member of Homestead Center for the Arts. To learn more go to ww.whatifworks.com or http://homesteadcenterforthearts.com
