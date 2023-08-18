With school starting back, most of us are looking for a school dinner recipe
to prepare and serve when we walk in the door from our long day and after school ctivities. It is always nice to have some simple ingredients on hand to save precious minutes when you get home and are in a hurry.
The recipes below are easy and are not complicated with a lot of ingredients. They can be put together in 30 minutes. Why not end the evening with a variety of sweets, like a dense Easy Cocoa Brownie?
You can make it in under 30 minutes. Chocolate and delicious, sounds wonderful for the end of a busy school day.
Stove Top Macaroni and Cheese
1 pound box, elbow macaroni
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
Cook pasta in a pot according to package directions approximately 9 to 11 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In a sauce pan, heat the heavy cream, bringing to a boil. Stir in Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and dry mustard. Stir until cheese is melted. About three minutes. Add drained pasta to sauce and stir until combined. Pour in serving bowl and sprinkle top with 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Easy and can be prepared in 30 minutes. It makes this recipe faster and easier if you shred your cheese before and keep it on hand ready when needed!
One Pot Taco Soup
1 pound ground chuck 1 small white onion, chopped
2 cups chicken broth
1 (4) ounce canned green chilies mild drained
1 (28)ounce can diced tomatoes 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 (14) ounce cans black beans, drained
1 cup yellow frozen corn 1/2 green pepper diced
1/2 red pepper diced
In a large pot, brown ground chuck and onions together until cooked done. Add all other ingredients to ground chuck and onion mixture. Cook covered on low for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. Serve with toppings below.
Toppings to serve with Taco Soup:
Sour Cream, anyy cheese of your choice, Fritos on top
Easy Cocoa Brownies
1 stick of butter 1/2 cup unsweetened, cocoa powder
1 cup white sugar Two eggs, beaten
1/2 cup white flour 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
( optional) 1 cup nuts of you choice
Preheat the oven 350°. Line 8 x 8 square pan with parchment paper or grease pan lightly. In a bowl, combine melted butter, cocoa, sugar, and stir until combined. Add eggs and vanilla, and stir until combined. Mix in flour. Fold in nuts if desired. Pour batter into pan and bake 20 to 25 minutes, check at 20 minutes do not want to over cook. Cool before cutting. Cut into squares and dust with powdered sugar if desired.
