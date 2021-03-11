Officially celebrating their one month birthday today (born on February 5th),
our North American river otter babies received their first official neonatal exam this week. The two males and one female were weighed, had their oral cavities examined, hearts listened to, temperatures taken, and abdomens palpated for any abnormalities. They were also carefully checked for any skin anomalies or abrasions. Each individual also had a small area of hair shaved to facilitate identification from a distance.
The pups were ideal patients, and appear to be thriving. Though their eyes have not yet opened, they have excellent weight and are being very well taken care of by first-time mother, 3 year old Zinnia.
From the initial weights taken shortly after birth that ranged from 136-148 grams, the have more than quadrupled in size and now weigh between 630
and 680 grams.
As part of a carefully managed preventative medicine program, when the pups are 12 weeks old, they will receive their vaccinations as well as have their blood collected.
They are presently still being secluded with their mother in an off-exhibit area until they open their eyes and are able to swim. These are some images that I was able to capture during their exam. These are real baby otters – not plush animals I took out of the gift shop! I know – hard to believe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.