Avocado season in South Florida is here! We all like this delicious fruit to enjoy whether it is in a dip, salad, or a salad dressing. There are so many different recipes we can prepare to enjoy this fruit. Avocados are also not only yummy to eat, but full of lots of healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. Our Cilantro Avocado Salad is no fuss to make and you and your guest will love it for sure.
If you are having a larger gathering, Avocado Cobb Salad with Avocado Salad Dressing is just the recipe you will want to serve. So, when this versatile fruit comes to mind, you can purchase them in the supermarket or find your favorite local tropical fruit grower and buy from them!
Cilantro Avocado Salad
2 to 3 avocados peeled and sliced into bite-size pieces
1 cup cherry tomatoes sliced in half
1/4 purple onion sliced thin
Juice of one fresh lime
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
In a bowl place avocados, cherry tomatoes, onion and cilantro.
Sprinkle on salt, pepper, garlic powder. Pour juice of one lime on ingredients. Toss lightly. Chilled to serve. So easy and delicious!
Avocado Cobb Salad
3 to 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts cooked and sliced
One head lettuce of your choice chopped (I used Romaine)
3 to 4 eggs, hard boiled, cut into wedges
2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half
1/2 to 1 purple onion sliced
1 cup goat cheese or blue cheese crumbled
4 to 6 slices of bacon cooked and crumbled
One large avocado peeled and sliced in wedges
On a large platter arrange lettuce. Arrange all other ingredients in rows over salad greens. Chill and serve with our Avocado Salad Dressing recipe.
Avocado Salad Dressing
1 cup ripe avocado
1/4 cup chopped green onion or 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all of the above ingredients in blender or processor and blend.
May be adjusted to desired consistency by adding more buttermilk.
For larger amount double recipe.
