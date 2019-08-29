Avocados are a healthy food not only full of flavors but contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins.
Right now is avocado season in South Florida. Seems like we all think of guacamole when we see this beautiful green fruit hanging on a tree. After being picked, and are ripe, I like to make this moist and delicious bread recipe that I serve for any meal of the day. Avocado salad dressing is quick to make, and can be served on any type of salad or can also be enjoyed as a dip for vegetables or chips. So, when you see this versatile fruit in the store, or at our local fruit stands, buy it and enjoy all of the unique ways to serve it.
Avocado Lemon Bread
1 cup mashed ripe avocado
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 stick butter
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 and 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
Mash avocado with lemon juice( set aside) With mixer, mix butter, sugars, eggs, until fluffy.
Add buttermilk and avocado, mix well and gradually add flour, baking soda, and salt. Blend well. Pour into greased and floured loaf pan. Bake 350 degrees for 60 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean.
Avocado Salad Dressing
1 cup ripe Avocado
1/4 cup chopped green onion or 1/4 cup cilantro
1/4 cup fresh Lemon juice
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all of the above ingredients in blender or processor and blend.
May be adjusted to desired consistency by adding more buttermilk.
