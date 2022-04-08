A Florida family is counting their blessings for the gift of their son’s happiness. Larixa’s son was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. Today, he is 26 and is working as a lab assistant at an Asphalt company in Miami, FL. Thankful that her son is living the life of an accomplished adult, Larixa volunteers to increase understanding and acceptance of autism in our community, as well as fundraise for Autism Speaks.
Join Autism Speaks supporters and families like Larixa’s as they give and get kindness this month of April during World Autism Month by visiting Papa Johns online.
From April 1 – April 30, the 33 Miami-Dade Papa Johns locations will DONATE BACK 20% of your regular menu priced online order when you use promo code AUTISMSPEAKS to Autism Speaks, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Simply go to papajohns.com, log into your local Miami-Dade location, enter promo code AUTISMSPEAKS and then order from the menu page.
Papa Johns Miami-Dade locations are the first in its industry to join Autism Speaks in the state of Florida to increase understanding and acceptance of autism while raising much needed funds.
“We have a responsibility to our entire community and knowing that 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism each year means we must do more to raise funds for the critical work being done by Autism Speaks to support families in Florida, across the country and around the world.” Jacqueline Gonzalez-Cuba, Director of Local Store Relationships at Papa Johns.
Visit papajohns.com to place your order today. Remember that you must use promo code AUTISMSPEAKS when placing your online order. Our strength as a community is built on the commitment of individuals like you. Take a Kindness photo when you give or get a Papa Johns order during the Month of April with #AutismSpeaks and post it on Instagram and follow @autismspeaksfl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.